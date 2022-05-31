Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $464,946

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $464,946.25 to 32 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, architectural planning and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.

Albany County

Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist, Medicine Bow National Forest Post-Fire Archaeological Survey, $9,737

University of Wyoming, American Heritage Center, Wyoming Tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming”, $5,279

University of Wyoming, High Plains American Indian Research Institute, Pedagogical Material to Communicate and Preserve the Role of Elk on the Wind River Reservation, $15,000

Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Mini-Documentary Promo Reels, $13,800

Fremont County

Fremont County Museums, Dubois Museum, Schoolhouse Log Restoration, $9,950

Lander Art Center, Art of Home: Wind River Reservation Art Show and Art Classes, $5,650

Wind River Valley Artists’ Guild, Dubois Chamber Music, 2022, $3,204.25

Hot Springs

Big Horn Basin Nature and Discovery Center Joint Powers Board, Wyoming Discovery Days, $10,000

Laramie County

Arts Cheyenne, Cheyenne ArtHaus, $11,825

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, “Home Alone” Concert, $25,000

Wyoming State Museum, Prehistoric Wyoming Exhibit, $50,000

Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Centennial Farm and Ranch Honors Program, $20,000

Lincoln County

Fossil Basin Institute, Fossil Wyoming Depot Restoration, Phase 1, $25,000

Horse Warriors, 2022-23 Artist Honorariums and Art Supplies, $2,500

Natrona County

Citizens for a Civic Auditorium, Organization and Operations Development, $50,000

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, 2022-23 Concert Season: Copland’s “Rodeo” Visual Art Project, $10,000

Park County

City of Cody, Cody Mural Project, $17,640

Harry Jackson Museum, Architectural Planning Support, $31,000

Heart Mountain, Wyoming Foundation, The Mineta-Simpson Institute as Heart Mountain Legacy Exhibit, $25,000

Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, 2022 Wild West Spectacular, The Musical, $8,000

Sheridan County

WYO Theater, Inc., Continued Administrative Funding for WYO PLAY, $15,000

Sublette County

Pinedale Fine Arts Council, 2022 Soundcheck Summer Music Series Expansion/Continuation, $5,500

Sweetwater County

Rock Springs Renewal Fund, Inc., 2023 Snowman Stroll, $3,000

Teton County

Community Center for the Arts, Patrick Dougherty Sculpture, $15,000

Jackson Hole Public Art, Square to Summit Connector Interpretive Signage, $3,000

MusicLand, Filling the Gap for our Youth’s Music Education, $7,500

National Museum of Wildlife Art of the United States, Wolves: Photography by Ronan A. Donovan, Speaker Honorarium, $3,000

Vista 360°, Inc. Studying, Sharing and Preserving Wyoming Artisan Traditions, Panelist Honorariums and Participant Stipends, $7,250

Uinta County

Roundhouse Restoration Incorporated, 4420 Steam Engine Restoration, Phase I, $17,649

Washakie County

Town of Ten Sleep, 2022 Nowoodstock Music Festival, $22,562

Washakie Museum, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022, $8,000

Weston County

Weston County Museum District Foundation, Jenney Stockade Cabin and Novak-Miller Cabin Exterior Repair, $8,900

For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.