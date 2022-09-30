Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaboratives to Meet in October

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails. These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Northeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NEWORC – Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties) – October 4th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, location Crook County Courthouse, 309 E Cleveland St, Sundance. Join virtually at meet.google.com/cbm-trzm-cnc or join by phone (US) +1 352-973-0350 PIN: 986970445

Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (NCORC) – October 5th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, location Platte River Trails at The Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W 1st St, Casper. Join virtually at meet.google.com/agb-ngzf-dck or join by phone (US) +1 901-881-9709 PIN: 678562547

Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC – Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties) – October 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, location Big Horn Rural Electric Co, 415 South St, Basin. Join virtually at meet.google.com/isu-tfsd-inm or join by phone (US) +1 929-299-3608 PIN: 873889694

Park County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (PCORC) – October 12th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Park County Library, 1500 Heart Mountain St, Cody. Join virtually at meet.google.com/dfn-tdhw-ufi or join by phone (US) +1 513-480-5331 PIN: 441001541

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually when available. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Story by Wyoming Outdoor Recreation