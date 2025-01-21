Wyoming Saddles Up to Battle the SoCal Fires

When the flames grow too large for one state to handle, Wyoming steps up. On Friday, U.S. Northern Command activated three Wyoming Air National Guard C-130s equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) and their associated personnel to aid in the firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles area of California.

These aircraft, part of the 153rd Airlift Wing, have traveled to Channel Islands Air National Guard Base in California. There, they join forces with California’s firefighting apparatus, delivering crucial airborne fire suppression capabilities. Accompanying them is a fourth C-130 support aircraft from Colorado, further bolstering the firefighting resources in the region.

But Wyoming’s support doesn’t stop in the skies. Fire departments from across the state, including Albany, Fremont, Teton, Sublette, Laramie, Washakie, and Campbell counties, have sent or are preparing to send engines and firefighters to the frontlines. These crews are joining the fight against rapidly spreading fires that have already scorched thousands of acres, forced hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate, and tragically claimed lives.

Wyoming’s brave firefighters are expected to remain in California for at least two weeks, working grueling 16-hour days to help protect lives, homes, and communities from these deadly infernos. Their courage and selflessness embody the very essence of service and solidarity.

To the men and women who have answered the call, thank you. Your efforts remind us all of the power of community and the unwavering spirit of Wyoming.