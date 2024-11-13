Wyoming Student Represents State at National Civics Bee®

The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is proud to congratulate Joel C., a middle school student from Cheyenne, who represented the state of Wyoming at the 2024 National Civics Bee® on November 12th, 2024. This prestigious event brought together young civic-minded students from across the nation, all passionate about contributing to their communities and strengthening their understanding of American democracy. Joel’s dedication to civics is a true testament to Wyoming’s future leaders.

The National Civics Bee® is an annual competition that inspires students to expand their civic literacy and engagement. Participants gain valuable skills in writing, public speaking, and respectful debate, which foster a lifelong dedication to civic involvement. The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce applauds all participants and extends heartfelt congratulations to this year’s national winner.

The 2025 National Civics Bee® will begin in the spring, inviting students in grades 6th through 8th to enter through local competitions being held in Cheyenne, Thermopolis, and Casper. Finalists from the local Civics Bees will advance to the State Civics Bee, which will be held in Cheyenne in the summer of 2025. The winner of the State Civics Bee will be invited to compete at the 2025 National Civics Bee®, held in Washington D.C. in November, for a grand prize of $100,000.

Applications for the 2025 National Civics Bee® are now open, and a new essay guide is available to help students prepare their submissions. The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce encourages all eligible students to participate in this nonpartisan initiative, sparking a future of engaged, informed, civic-minded citizens.

For more information on the National Civics Bee® or to apply, visit www.wyomingchamberofcommerce.org/civicsbee.