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LIV Golf’s future has collapsed after efforts to secure new investment failed and most of its players declined to return under a proposed restructuring. The league’s departure could reshape the professional game in 2027, with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour positioned to absorb some of the talent and changes that followed its arrival.

A restructuring plan that failed to win players back

LIV sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September as it pursued a new investment arrangement. BC Partners had considered putting $300 million into a reworked version of the league, described as “LIV 2.0,” but its proposal depended on enough players agreeing to stay. That support did not materialize.

LIV’s proposed restructuring failed to secure enough player support.

Negotiations between the private equity firm and LIV broke down, and BC Partners withdrew. Jon Rahm, whose LIV deal was reported to be worth about $300 million, is expected to play on the DP World Tour next year while serving a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, according to the source account.

The outcome marks the end of LIV in its current form. The league launched with the promise of challenging golf’s established order, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. But a proposed model built more around team ownership and equity could not match the appeal of the large guaranteed contracts that initially drew players away.

Money was central to the split

LIV’s supporters made several arguments for the breakaway circuit, including its team format, a lighter playing schedule and the chance to grow the sport in new markets. Those ideas attracted attention, but the financial offers were a defining part of the league’s recruitment drive. Harold Varner III was among the players who spoke openly about money as a motivation.

Guaranteed contracts and team ownership offered players very different financial incentives.

That distinction matters now. Team equity depends on the perceived value and prospects of the league, while guaranteed contracts offered players a more immediate and certain return. Once LIV’s financial backing appeared less secure, many players had little incentive to commit to a different structure.

The circuit did have successes. Its Adelaide event, for example, drew strong local interest and brought prominent Australian players to a market with room for a major tournament. That showed LIV could find audiences in particular settings, even as the wider project struggled to establish lasting support.

What LIV leaves behind

The league’s collapse will complicate how some of its most prominent figures are remembered. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, among others, left the PGA Tour for LIV, while broadcasters and commentators also became closely associated with the new circuit. Their decisions were part of a wider dispute over player compensation, the structure of professional golf and the influence of Saudi investment in sport.

The consequences for individual careers will vary. Rahm’s move to the DP World Tour gives that circuit a chance to feature more high-profile players, while the PGA Tour is now operating after several years of disruption that prompted changes in leadership, prize money and scheduling.

For the DP World Tour: the arrival of leading LIV players could strengthen its fields, depending on eligibility and scheduling arrangements.

the arrival of leading LIV players could strengthen its fields, depending on eligibility and scheduling arrangements. For the PGA Tour: the breakaway’s challenge helped accelerate changes to its leadership, purses and calendar.

the breakaway’s challenge helped accelerate changes to its leadership, purses and calendar. For players: the collapse leaves questions about contracts, competitive opportunities and the value of any proposed team ownership.

It is too early to know whether the sport’s latest realignment will deliver a more stable system. But LIV’s withdrawal removes one major source of competition for players, sponsors and tournament audiences. The league disrupted professional golf for several years; its absence may now prove as consequential as its arrival.