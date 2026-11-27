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Betting markets have reshaped several matchups on Saturday’s UFC card at Meta APEX, with Thomas Petersen now favored over Gabriel Lourenco after opening as the underdog. The sharpest move has come in Mantas Kondratavicius’ fight with Andre Petroski, while the odds on headliner Waldo Cortes-Acosta versus Johnny Walker have also tightened.

Kondratavicius draws the biggest market shift

Kondratavicius and Petroski opened at roughly even odds, both listed at -108. FanDuel now has Kondratavicius at -300 and Petroski at +240, while some sportsbooks have moved the favorite as high as -333.

Les cotes de plusieurs combats de la carte ont fortement évolué.

That change makes Kondratavicius the card’s most heavily backed fighter relative to his opening price. No injury or training-camp explanation was provided for the move, so the odds alone do not establish what prompted it.

Petersen’s odds reverse against Lourenco

The matchup between Petersen and Lourenco has seen a complete reversal. Lourenco opened as a -230 favorite, with Petersen at +193; current prices put Petersen between -162 and -175, while Lourenco is available at about +136 to +145.

Other fighters have also seen their prices move further in their favor:

Seokhyeon Ko: Opened at -350 against Wellington Turman and is now around -700 to -750. Turman has drifted to roughly +500.

Opened at -350 against Wellington Turman and is now around -700 to -750. Turman has drifted to roughly +500. Elijah Smith: Moved from -200 against Davey Grant to a range of -270 to -320.

Moved from -200 against Davey Grant to a range of -270 to -320. Jose Souza: Shifted from -155 against Jonny Parsons to approximately -230 to -240.

The main-event matchup between Cortes-Acosta and Walker has tightened as well, though the available figures do not specify the size or direction of that change.