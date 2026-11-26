Post on Facebook Post on Flipboard Share on LinkedIn Post on Reddit Share on Telegram Share on X Send through Whatsapp

Recent inspections in Cheyenne and Laramie County found issues ranging from sanitizer concentrations and food-storage practices to loose pool fittings and gaps in exterior doors. None of the establishments listed below was marked for a reinspection, but the health department says inspection results are snapshots and should not be treated as a guarantee of safety.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conducts unannounced inspections at least twice a year at restaurants, bars, grocery stores, convenience stores, lodging facilities and other businesses.

Inspectors classify findings as critical or noncritical. Critical violations are those considered more likely to contribute to foodborne illness; other findings may relate to cleanliness, equipment or facility maintenance. The department says critical issues should be corrected immediately or within 24 hours. When a reinspection is required, businesses generally have 10 days to address the problem.

The department describes its role as both enforcement and education. A facility with no violations is not necessarily risk-free, and the number of findings alone does not show how serious each one was. The entries below summarize inspections conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2026.

Oct. 30, 2026

Hunts Brothers Pizza — 2 violations; no reinspection. Ice packaged at the business lacked required labeling, and self-service coffee stirrers were left exposed in an open container.

Ice packaged at the business lacked required labeling, and self-service coffee stirrers were left exposed in an open container. Jimmy John’s #2035 — 1 violation; no reinspection. Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink measured 200 parts per million.

Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink measured 200 parts per million. Vino’s — 2 violations; no reinspection. Two chemical-solution bottles were improperly labeled, including one marked as bleach sanitizer that contained water and dish soap. The report also noted foam pool noodles being used to catch and direct condensation.

Two chemical-solution bottles were improperly labeled, including one marked as bleach sanitizer that contained water and dish soap. The report also noted foam pool noodles being used to catch and direct condensation. Cool River Wine & Spirits — 3 violations; no reinspection. A mop was being cleaned in a sink used for food-contact equipment. Inspectors also noted an exterior door left open, a gap beneath it and missing drainage protection under walk-in cooler condenser lines.

Inspectors noted packaged ice missing required labeling at a local pizza shop.

Nov. 2, 2026

East High Pool — 1 violation; no reinspection. The ladder on the west side was loose.

The ladder on the west side was loose. Laura E. Mason Christian Academy — 0 violations.

First Steps Childcare and Preschool — 0 violations.

First United Methodist — 1 violation; no reinspection. The dishwasher did not reach the required temperature for hot-water sanitizing.

The dishwasher did not reach the required temperature for hot-water sanitizing. East High School — 1 violation; no reinspection. Neither milk cooler had a thermometer.

A loose pool ladder was recorded during a recreation facility inspection.

Nov. 3, 2026

McDonald’s #39929 — 1 violation; no reinspection. Fly traps were hanging near a handwashing sink.

Fly traps were hanging near a handwashing sink. Moose Lodge — 4 violations; no reinspection. Sanitizer at the bar and three-compartment sink, as well as the dishwasher’s bleach sanitizer, did not register a concentration. A reach-in cooler was at 48 degrees Fahrenheit, and a gap beneath the back door could allow small animals inside.

Sanitizer at the bar and three-compartment sink, as well as the dishwasher’s bleach sanitizer, did not register a concentration. A reach-in cooler was at 48 degrees Fahrenheit, and a gap beneath the back door could allow small animals inside. Bain Elementary School — 0 violations.

SpringHill Suites, pool inspection — 3 violations; no reinspection. The pool handrail was loose, combined chlorine measured 1.35 parts per million, and the pH was 7.99.

The pool handrail was loose, combined chlorine measured 1.35 parts per million, and the pH was 7.99. SpringHill Suites, food-service inspection — 1 violation; no reinspection. Coffee stirrers at the self-service station were not individually wrapped or dispensed in a way that protected them from contamination.

Nov. 4, 2026

Staybridge Suites, pool inspection — 1 violation; no reinspection. Total alkalinity measured 245 parts per million, above the reported allowable range of 60 to 180.

Total alkalinity measured 245 parts per million, above the reported allowable range of 60 to 180. Staybridge Suites, food-service inspection — 4 violations; no reinspection. The dishwasher lacked a high-temperature measuring device. Several containers, including ones holding pepper and syrup, were unlabeled; coffee stirrers were not adequately protected at the self-service station; and dust and debris had accumulated on an interior cooler air filter.

The dishwasher lacked a high-temperature measuring device. Several containers, including ones holding pepper and syrup, were unlabeled; coffee stirrers were not adequately protected at the self-service station; and dust and debris had accumulated on an interior cooler air filter. Baggs Elementary School — 2 violations; no reinspection. Inspectors found an unlabeled spray bottle containing water and a cooler without an internal thermometer.

Inspectors found an unlabeled spray bottle containing water and a cooler without an internal thermometer. Domino’s Pizza #6002 — 2 violations; no reinspection. A cornmeal container was not fully covered, and the scoop handle rested in the cornmeal.

A cornmeal container was not fully covered, and the scoop handle rested in the cornmeal. Comea House — 1 violation; no reinspection. One sanitizer bottle was unlabeled and another was mislabeled.

One sanitizer bottle was unlabeled and another was mislabeled. Westby Edge Brewing — 4 violations; no reinspection. Soda-machine nozzles were dirty, a toxic-product container had an incorrect label and contents, fly traps were near a handwashing station and food-preparation area, and plates were stored upright.

Nov. 5, 2026

Napoli’s — 4 violations; no reinspection. Findings included a gap beneath the back door, plates stored upright, food containers and a plate used as scoops, a scoop handle resting in salt, and dust buildup along the vent hood.

Findings included a gap beneath the back door, plates stored upright, food containers and a plate used as scoops, a scoop handle resting in salt, and dust buildup along the vent hood. Loaf & Jug #116 Yellowstone — 3 violations; no reinspection. No sanitizer had been prepared at the time of inspection. The report also noted missing drainage protection beneath walk-in cooler condenser lines and exposed coffee stirrers at the self-service station.

No sanitizer had been prepared at the time of inspection. The report also noted missing drainage protection beneath walk-in cooler condenser lines and exposed coffee stirrers at the self-service station. The Human Bean, Yellowstone — 2 violations; no reinspection. Chai, milk and other cooler items, along with two boxes of egg bites in the freezer, were uncovered. Boxes of heavy whipping cream and whipped topping were stored on the walk-in cooler floor.

The department publishes full inspection reports through its website. Those reports provide the official details behind each violation count and any required corrective action.