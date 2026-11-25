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At 6-2 and leading the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers have recaptured attention after a string of underwhelming finishes. A high-profile coaching change and an unexpectedly potent ground attack have altered expectations — the next stretch of games will determine whether this team is built for a playoff push or another late-season fade.

The offseason decision to replace Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy raised eyebrows at the time, with many observers calling it a lateral move. McCarthy’s track record includes several late-season fades in Green Bay, and that history has left fans wary even as the standings look promising now.

New head-coaching voice seen directing players during practice.

Yet the on-field picture has shifted in a few concrete ways. Pittsburgh’s defense mixes seasoned veterans with emerging youth, and while the passing game remains inconsistent, the run attack has markedly improved. Outside issues—dropped passes from big-name targets and occasional turnover-prone plays—have so far been smoothed over by a ground-first identity that controls clock and tempo.

Enter Jaylen Warren. Entering his fifth season without a 1,000-yard campaign and with only one year averaging north of five yards per carry, Warren was not widely projected to lead an offensive makeover. But better run blocking — highlighted by rookie first-round lineman Max Iheanachor — and schematic tweaks have pushed the Steelers’ rushing offense into the upper tier of the league.

Jaylen Warren’s surge reflects improved blocking and scheme.

There are still questions at quarterback. Outside of one notably poor outing in Cleveland, the signal-caller has been adequate rather than dominant. That profile keeps Pittsburgh in games but also leaves the margin for error thin against top-tier opponents.

What makes the current stretch meaningful is timing: the Steelers have navigated an easier portion of their schedule and now face several true tests. Over the next five weeks they will play outside the typical 1:00 p.m. window, shifting into higher-profile slots where weaknesses are harder to hide and momentum matters more for playoff seeding.

Key matchup: Week 14 at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football — the most revealing game on the horizon. It follows a tough sequence of opponents and could confirm whether Pittsburgh can hang with elite teams.

Week 14 at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football — the most revealing game on the horizon. It follows a tough sequence of opponents and could confirm whether Pittsburgh can hang with elite teams. Running game — if Warren and the offensive line keep producing, Pittsburgh’s path to a deep postseason run becomes much clearer.

— if Warren and the offensive line keep producing, Pittsburgh’s path to a deep postseason run becomes much clearer. Quarterback play — sustainable wins will require fewer turnovers and steadier performances in late-game situations.

— sustainable wins will require fewer turnovers and steadier performances in late-game situations. Schedule balance — the Steelers are likely favorites in roughly five of the remaining eight games; the outcomes in the other three will shape their postseason ceiling.

— the Steelers are likely favorites in roughly five of the remaining eight games; the outcomes in the other three will shape their postseason ceiling. Market view: Pittsburgh is currently listed at +220 to win the AFC North and +1600 to capture the AFC title, figures that reflect both opportunity and uncertainty.

Historically, Pittsburgh has been the most consistently competitive team in the division. What’s new this season is the credibility of the running attack and a roster that appears deeper at several positions. Those are tangible improvements, not just early-season luck.

Still, change has been incremental. The coaching switch, a healthier offensive line and Warren’s breakout combine to create a plausible pathway forward, but they do not erase the team’s late-season track record. The upcoming slate — particularly that Week 14 trip to Jacksonville — will be the clearest indicator of whether these Steelers have moved from division leaders to true Super Bowl contenders.

For now, the outlook is cautiously optimistic: enough strength to draw attention, enough unanswered questions to keep analysts watching closely.