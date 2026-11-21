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Saturday’s Crown Jewel in Riyadh delivered three title changes and a memorable main event, but some segments left fans divided. What mattered most: a shocky cash-in, fresh tag-team gold, and a finish that cements Roman Reigns’ course toward Survivor Series Wargames.

The show opened with a match that underdelivered on spectacle. The Last Man Standing bout used the usual arsenal—kendo sticks, tables, ladders and the announce table—but rarely felt decisive. Referee Charles Robinson found himself at the center of the action more than once, reacting visibly when an illegal blow changed the momentum. In the end, Cody Rhodes stopped Robinson’s ten-count to land a decisive punt, leaving the crowd split and the long-running feud looking headed for a pause rather than a clean resolution.

Title changes and what they mean

Between the underwhelming opener and the nightcap, Crown Jewel saw multiple belts change hands, shifting several storylines overnight.

Penta and Je’Von Evans celebrate with the tag team titles after an upset win.

Penta and Je’Von Evans captured the tag team championships, with Oba Femi making a dramatic physical entrance that directly influenced the finish. The division still feels unsettled following the Creed Brothers’ exit.

and Je’Von Evans captured the tag team championships, with Oba Femi making a dramatic physical entrance that directly influenced the finish. The division still feels unsettled following the Creed Brothers’ exit. Chelsea Green briefly won the women’s title from Liv Morgan, only to be cashed in on by Tiffany Stratton , who left Riyadh as the new WWE Women’s Champion—making Stratton the first woman to cash in successfully twice.

, who left Riyadh as the new WWE Women’s Champion—making Stratton the first woman to cash in successfully twice. Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn, in a match critics called the night’s best competitive bout.

These outcomes rearrange several short- and medium-term arcs: the tag ranks will need rebuilding leadership, the women’s division now has a headline heel in Stratton, and Reigns’ win keeps him on a collision course with the Survivor Series storyline.

Fightful reported that performers were told the winner of the women’s cash-in only two days after Money in the Bank, a note that explains some visible surprise among the locker-room contingent.

Main event: momentum and mutual acknowledgment

Sami Zayn pushed Roman Reigns harder than many recent challengers, repeatedly hitting signature maneuvers and even injuring a replacement referee with a Helluva Kick. The match featured several near-falls and a memorable false finish when Reigns kicked out of a Helluva Kick before answering with a clean spear to retain.

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns exchanged near-falls as the referee recovered.

After the final bell, Zayn demanded—and received—an acknowledgment from Reigns, a gesture that capped the bout with an uneasy truce rather than complete resolution. The result preserves Reigns’ dominance while further elevating Zayn’s credibility as a top-tier opponent.

Other takeaways and immediate questions

The tag division’s direction is unclear now that new champions sit on top without an obvious roster of contenders. Oba Femi’s ramp-side involvement suggests WWE plans to keep him visible, but a coherent storyline is still needed.

Stratton’s cash-in will dominate conversation on SmackDown and social channels. Fans and analysts will debate whether this ranks alongside the more impactful Money in the Bank moments—or falls short as a predictable repeat of prior strategy.

Looking ahead, the card sets up several narrative hooks for the next big events. With Reigns retained and other belts shuffled, Survivor Series Wargames now looks like the next major inflection point on WWE’s calendar.

Short-term consequences: Immediate rematches, promo fallout on SmackDown, and a reshuffle of contender lists.

Immediate rematches, promo fallout on SmackDown, and a reshuffle of contender lists. Medium-term stakes: Survivor Series Wargames matchups, potential Royal Rumble positioning, and storyline pushes for newly elevated talents like Je’Von Evans and Penta.

Survivor Series Wargames matchups, potential Royal Rumble positioning, and storyline pushes for newly elevated talents like Je’Von Evans and Penta. Questions to watch: Will Oba Femi receive a sustained program? How will the women’s division reshape around Stratton? Can the tag ranks find stability?

WWE now moves toward Survivor Series Wargames with several storylines freshly altered and some booking choices already drawing criticism. Fans appear eager for further clarity—particularly around the women’s cash-in and the reorganization of the tag division—so the coming televised weeks will be key to whether these changes read as bold pivots or patchwork fixes.