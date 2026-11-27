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Cheyenne Central closed its volleyball season with a third-place finish at the Wyoming state championships in Casper. The Indians went 3-1 during the tournament and finished the year with a 22-14 record.

Central’s run began with a loss to Cody at the Ford Wyoming Center. The team responded with wins over Evanston, Sheridan and Green River to secure its place among the tournament’s top finishers.

Cheyenne Central’s tournament results

The Indians stayed engaged through the demanding schedule, supporting one another between plays and maintaining their focus as the tournament progressed. Their third-place result capped a season that ended with three consecutive state-tournament victories after the opening setback.