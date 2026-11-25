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Southeast Wyoming will remain unusually warm and dry through the coming week, with breezy to windy conditions that could affect outdoor plans and Veterans Day activities. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says temperatures will sit well above normal for November while no snow is expected in the near term.

The immediate story is wind: gusts are expected to ramp up today and again Tuesday, particularly in locations east of Interstate 25. Those gusts — forecast as high as 40–50 mph in exposed spots — could make travel on high-profile vehicles more difficult and could complicate any outdoor ceremonies or work.

What to expect this week

Highs will generally reach the low to upper 60s across much of the area through Tuesday, with overnight lows dropping into the mid-to-upper 30s. After a slightly cooler Veterans Day, a warming trend resumes late in the week and carries through the weekend, keeping the region about 10–15 degrees above typical November readings.

Forecasters note no measurable snow is expected over the next seven days. The next plausible window for a storm system to arrive is currently modeled between Nov. 16 and Nov. 19 — a timing that could threaten late-season snowfall records. For context, Cheyenne’s latest recorded first snowfall fell on Nov. 20, 1900; last year’s first measurable snow came on Nov. 8 and ranked ninth on the list of latest first snows.

Today: Sunny and warm, with highs near 68. Winds shifting from west to south, gusts up to 40 mph in wind-prone corridors.

Sunny and warm, with highs near 68. Winds shifting from west to south, gusts up to 40 mph in wind-prone corridors. Tonight: Partly cloudy, low around 38. Light southwest breezes.

Partly cloudy, low around 38. Light southwest breezes. Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, high near 65. West winds increasing through the day with gusts up to 50 mph possible in exposed areas.

Mostly sunny and breezy, high near 65. West winds increasing through the day with gusts up to 50 mph possible in exposed areas. Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low near 37. West-northwest winds remain breezy with gusts near 30 mph.

Mostly clear, low near 37. West-northwest winds remain breezy with gusts near 30 mph. Veterans Day (Wednesday): Coolest day of the week, sunny with a high around 60. Northwest gusts up to about 25 mph.

Coolest day of the week, sunny with a high around 60. Northwest gusts up to about 25 mph. Thursday–Sunday: Warming trend resumes; daily highs generally in the low-to-mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Aside from practical impacts on travel and outdoor gatherings, the combination of warm, dry air and steady winds this week may raise concerns for fall fire weather in some areas. Local officials and the National Weather Service will monitor conditions and update any advisories if fire or wind hazards increase.

For the latest details and any hazard statements, consult the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.