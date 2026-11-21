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Brian Kuzma, who was taken into custody after an armed standoff in Cheyenne on Oct. 7, has entered a plea of not guilty as he awaits a jury trial set for Feb. 9, 2027 — a case that keeps local public-safety questions and a busy court calendar in focus. The coming months will determine whether prosecutors can prove the most serious allegations against him, and the proceedings will also revisit claims about threats and erratic behavior that neighbors reported over the summer.

Law enforcement locked down an east Cheyenne neighborhood the afternoon of Oct. 7 as officers worked to locate and secure Kuzma, 42. Residents were temporarily told to remain inside while a multi-hour police response unfolded; authorities later said the situation ended with an arrest and no ongoing threat to the public.

Timeline and charges

Kuzma was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center following the arrest and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stalking and interference. He faces a series of pretrial dates leading up to the February trial.

Kuzma was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center after his arrest.

Oct. 7: Police respond to a domestic dispute and a neighborhood lockdown; Kuzma arrested after a several-hour standoff.

Police respond to a domestic dispute and a neighborhood lockdown; Kuzma arrested after a several-hour standoff. Dec. 14 and Jan. 26: Scheduled pretrial and scheduling conferences.

Scheduled pretrial and scheduling conferences. Feb. 9, 2027: Jury trial date.

Jury trial date. Bond: $25,000 cash bond plus a separate $1,000 bond addressing the interference charge.

What officers say happened

According to court documents released after the arrest, deputies were first called to Kuzma’s parents’ home around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The elder Kuzma told officers he had locked himself inside after his son returned to the property and fired a gun at a nearby tree. Investigators recovered a spent .45 ACP casing on the porch but reported no obvious impact location where a bullet struck.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Kuzma’s parents’ home on Oct. 7.

The father described his son as struggling with anger and acting unpredictably. He said Kuzma briefly pointed the weapon at his own head before firing, and that Kuzma then took the family’s yellow Labrador and left.

Officers eventually located Kuzma using his cellphone, which authorities say they tracked after he expressed suicidal thoughts and would not disclose his location. He was brought into custody in a vehicle operated by the sheriff’s SWAT team.

Past incident factored into the response

Investigators cited an earlier incident on Sept. 5 when Kuzma allegedly threatened his parents, calling repeatedly over several hours and telling them he would return to kill them. Deputies say he used spare keys to enter their home on that occasion, and his father barricaded himself until Kuzma left. Sheriff’s deputies tracked him to his residence with a drone but did not complete an arrest then because he refused to surrender.

Prosecutors relied on that September episode as part of the probable cause for the current felony and related charges.

Why this matters now

The case touches on several issues that have immediate public interest: the balance between privacy and safety when police use cellphone tracking during potential crises, how prior domestic threats influence charging decisions, and the legal consequences for violent behavior in the community. With a jury trial scheduled and pretrial hearings approaching, residents and local officials will be watching how evidence and mental-health questions are handled in court.

Under Wyoming law, a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon carries significant prison exposure — the statute allows for up to 10 years behind bars — though Kuzma remains presumed innocent while the process unfolds.

Key facts at a glance:

Location: East Cheyenne neighborhood

East Cheyenne neighborhood Arrest date: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, interference

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, interference Bond: $25,000 cash + $1,000 for interference

$25,000 cash + $1,000 for interference Next court dates: Dec. 14 (pretrial), Jan. 26 (pretrial), Feb. 9, 2027 (jury trial)

Authorities have emphasized public safety following the incident, and defense and prosecution will have multiple opportunities before the jury trial to shape how the events of September and October are presented. For now, Kuzma remains in custody and the legal process will determine whether the allegations result in conviction.