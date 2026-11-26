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A late illness-related withdrawal has reshaped UFC Vegas 124, moving heavyweights Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker into the main event. Their five-round matchup now anchors a 14-fight card at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, with a strawweight grappling contest between Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba among the night’s other major bouts.

Heavyweights take over the main event

Walker arrives after a striking heavyweight debut in October, when he stopped Mick Parkin with a flying knee in the first round. Competing without the demanding cut to light heavyweight could allow the Brazilian to make greater use of his speed and reach.

Walker and Cortes-Acosta bring contrasting heavyweight styles into the main event.

Cortes-Acosta brings a different kind of threat: the former professional baseball pitcher has knockout power in both hands. He is coming off decision defeats to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov, and will have a chance to reassert himself against a dangerous opponent.

Both men are capable of ending the fight with a single shot, though the matchup’s outcome is far from certain. Walker’s movement and unorthodox attacks will be tested against Cortes-Acosta’s strength and pressure.

A grappling test in the co-main event

Suarez and Jandiroba meet in a high-level women’s strawweight bout, with both fighters known for their ability to control opponents on the ground. The contest may turn on who can secure takedowns and impose their preferred position. If neither gains a clear advantage in grappling, the fight could develop into a more open striking exchange.

Suarez and Jandiroba are both known for elite ground control heading into the co-main.

The rest of the main card includes several matchups built around contrasting styles:

Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith: The experienced British bantamweight faces a rising opponent.

The experienced British bantamweight faces a rising opponent. Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando: The light heavyweights meet in a bout where power could quickly shape the result.

The light heavyweights meet in a bout where power could quickly shape the result. Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milosevic: The matchup features two fighters known for pressing forward.

The matchup features two fighters known for pressing forward. Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli: The flyweights are set to open the main-card action.

Prospects feature on the preliminaries

The preliminary card offers several fights to watch before the main slate begins. Brazilian flyweights Karine Silva and Gabriella Fernandes bring contrasting approaches: Silva is a threat on the ground, while Fernandes typically works from range with her striking.

Heavyweight newcomer Gabriel Lorenco is scheduled to face veteran Thomas Petersen, while featherweight prospect Austin Bashi takes on short-notice replacement Carlos Calderon. Jonny Parsons also meets Jose Henrique Souza in a welterweight bout.

The preliminary card is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. The event is listed for live coverage on Paramount+.