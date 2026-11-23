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A 14-year-old student was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Wednesday after being hit by a car while crossing a street close to Cheyenne East High School. Cheyenne police say the motorist will face a citation for failure to yield.

The collision happened shortly before classes began, at about 7:22 a.m., as the teenager crossed Pershing Boulevard near Windmill Road, according to a department news release. Emergency crews transported the student to the hospital; police have not released details about the extent of the injuries.

What police are saying

Investigators stated that the driver will be cited for not yielding to a pedestrian. Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco urged extra caution during school arrival and dismissal times, reminding drivers to slow down and avoid distractions in school zones.

Police and emergency responders at a school-area crosswalk after a morning collision.

The department directed residents to federal guidance on pedestrian safety, noting that keeping both students and motorists safe requires attention and consistent enforcement.

Why this matters now

Morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up are peak periods for conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians around schools. A single lapse — a missed stop or a short distraction — can have serious consequences for young pedestrians walking to class.

Drivers: Slow down near schools, yield at crosswalks, and put away mobile devices.

Slow down near schools, yield at crosswalks, and put away mobile devices. Students and pedestrians: Use marked crossings, make eye contact with drivers, and stay on sidewalks until it’s safe to cross.

Use marked crossings, make eye contact with drivers, and stay on sidewalks until it’s safe to cross. Parents and guardians: Plan extra time for arrivals and departures and model safe road behavior for children.

Local law enforcement often increases visibility around campuses after incidents like this; authorities did not say whether charges beyond the citation are expected as the investigation continues.

For practical tips and national guidance, the department pointed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s resources on pedestrian safety.

This event underscores the recurring risks near schools and the importance of routine safety measures during daily commutes for students. Cheyenne police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact their department as they complete their report.