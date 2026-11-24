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Drivers in Cheyenne and across Wyoming saw a sudden drop at the pump this week, with local averages falling several dozen cents and national prices easing as well. The move offers near-term relief for commuters and freight operators but comes amid shifting oil markets and seasonal refinery changes that could keep volatility alive.

AAA reported Laramie County’s average gasoline price fell by 27 cents from the previous week to about $3.82 per gallon on Monday. Across Wyoming, the statewide average slid roughly 20 cents to near $4.10 per gallon.

Laramie County pump averages fell this week, easing costs for drivers.

On the national front, AAA said the U.S. average retreated by 16 cents to about $4.00 per gallon; GasBuddy’s tracking showed a similar decline, placing the national average at about $3.96. Despite the weekly relief, GasBuddy notes pump prices remain nearly $0.92 higher than a year ago, though roughly $0.39 below where they stood a month earlier.

Diesel eased as well, with the national average dropping roughly 9.5 cents to about $6.18 per gallon—an important detail for businesses that rely on trucking and heavy equipment.

Cheyenne bargain stations reported by GasBuddy: Moody’s Rock Stop (West Pershing Blvd) at $3.55 and Sam’s Club (Dell Range Blvd) at $3.63 .

and Sam’s Club (Dell Range Blvd) at . Wyoming county averages: Natrona County held the lowest state average around $3.821 , narrowly ahead of Laramie County at $3.823 . Converse County’s average fell to about $3.86 .

, narrowly ahead of Laramie County at . Converse County’s average fell to about . Short-term trend: national averages down month‑over‑month but up year‑over‑year.

Analysts point to seasonal factors—particularly refineries finishing maintenance and boosting output as demand cools with lower temperatures—as the primary reason for the decline, not political events. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, cautioned that while election talk often gets blamed for price swings, the pattern of falling prices in the weeks before elections is largely driven by routine refinery cycles and weaker seasonal demand.

Seasonal refinery maintenance and output changes help explain price movement.

The flow of crude oil through key shipping routes has also eased, which helped push wholesale oil prices lower and translated into cheaper pump prices. Still, market insiders warn that disruptions at sea or sudden geopolitical developments could quickly reverse the trend.

Crude benchmarks fell sharply to open the week after a steep drop the previous week. West Texas Intermediate traded in the high‑$80s per barrel—about $87.21 in early trading—down from roughly $99.35 the prior Monday. Brent slipped back below $100 to around $94.14 per barrel, following a nearly 16% weekly decline that marked its largest weekly fall since the pandemic began.

U.S. inventory data showed modest changes: domestic commercial crude stocks fell by about 900,000 barrels for the week ending Oct. 30, placing supplies roughly 4% under the five‑year seasonal average. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was reduced by about 400,000 barrels to approximately 282.2 million barrels.

The practical takeaway for consumers: short-term relief at the pump is real but fragile. If refineries continue to increase throughput and shipping stays stable, prices could remain below the recent highs for several weeks. Conversely, renewed geopolitical tension or unexpected supply interruptions could push costs back up quickly.

For now, motorists in Wyoming and nationwide can expect some downward pressure on prices but should remain prepared for swings driven by global oil markets and seasonal refinery activity.