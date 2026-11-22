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Wyoming’s utility regulator has opened a formal inquiry into how Rocky Mountain Power handles requests for very large amounts of electricity — a review that could affect the timetable for data centers and industrial expansions across the state. The probe arrives amid surging demand tied to AI computing and other big projects, and it aims to determine whether the utility is meeting its legal duty to provide timely, affordable service.

The three-member Wyoming Public Service Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 29 to require the utility to turn over information and to take any further steps the commission deems necessary. The commission oversees monopoly utilities and is charged with ensuring service that is safe, reliable and offered at just and reasonable rates.

Rocky Mountain Power has defended its practices, saying federal and state rules — along with its own regulatory responsibilities — limit how quickly it can commit capacity. Company leadership argues those controls prevent customers from being left to cover speculative projects that never materialize.

Rocky Mountain Power officials also stress they must protect existing ratepayers. The utility says it will not rush into agreements that could shift costs to current customers and that it has been transparent in public and legislative forums.

Why the review is happening now

Nationwide, utilities are reporting an unprecedented wave of requests for electricity, driven in part by the rapid buildout of data centers that support artificial intelligence workloads. In Wyoming, two proposed data center developments alone would require more than twice the state’s current generating capacity.

Data center buildouts and power demand are straining utility planning across the U.S.

Key figures put the scale in context: the state’s existing capacity is roughly 11,800 megawatts. Rocky Mountain Power says it has analyzed 83 requests for additional power in the past decade, ultimately serving 24 projects that added about 258 megawatts. The utility has also evaluated roughly 4,300 megawatts of what it classifies as large load requests — defined as more than 20 megawatts. One megawatt can power roughly 750 homes.

Those numbers help explain the public frustration: requests for substantial new service can stretch planning, permitting and construction timelines for years. Industry representatives have told lawmakers that proposed expansions — including longstanding sectors such as trona and soda ash — have been hampered by what they describe as long delivery estimates from the utility.

Wyoming regulators say repeated complaints from businesses, local officials and lawmakers justify a formal information-gathering process rather than relying on anecdote alone. Commission Deputy Chairman Chris Petrie described the investigation as a step to secure assurance that customers across the state will continue to receive adequate service.

What the commission will examine

Timeframe under review: Utility responses to large-load inquiries dating back to January 2022.

Utility responses to large-load inquiries dating back to January 2022. Data and documents likely sought: interconnection studies, timelines for upgrades, contract offers and communications with prospective customers.

interconnection studies, timelines for upgrades, contract offers and communications with prospective customers. Potential outcomes: findings of compliance, orders to change procedures, or recommendations for regulatory or legislative adjustments.

Legal and industry representatives say many prospective customers do not file formal complaints because they must rely on the incumbent utility to provide service; raising a formal dispute can be seen as risky for future negotiations. That dynamic, attorneys argue, can mean complaints remain informal but persistent.

State lawmakers have discussed whether to allow third-party power suppliers as an alternative to relying solely on the regulated utility — a proposal Rocky Mountain Power has opposed. Any regulatory or statutory changes would carry implications for how the costs of new infrastructure are allocated and how quickly projects can move forward.

The utility notes it is investing to expand capacity and capability, telling regulators it has committed about $80 million to initiatives aimed at meeting increased demand. Company leaders insist they do not oppose growth but say new load must pay for the infrastructure it requires so existing customers are not left footing the bill.

Commissioners are still finalizing the formal order for the investigation, and it is not yet clear what, if any, corrective measures might follow. For businesses planning expansions and communities watching for economic development, the case will be an important signal about how quickly Wyoming can respond to the energy needs of a rapidly changing market.