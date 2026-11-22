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Elijah Smith stole the spotlight at UFC Vegas 124, turning a high-stakes matchup into a compact, decisive finish that changes the conversation around his next steps. The performance — a violent, efficient stoppage — gives his rising stock fresh momentum in an already crowded bantamweight picture.

Booked opposite veteran Davey Grant, Smith entered with momentum but also with a test: Grant is a seasoned competitor who has made a career out of pressuring opponents and absorbing punishment. That experience made this more than a routine prospect outing.

What happened in the fight

The opening minute suggested danger for both men. Grant landed a heavy left that could have toppled many fighters, but Smith countered cleanly — a hook that staggered Grant and opened the door for a flurry. Smith followed up with a left that sent Grant to the canvas and a subsequent right that ended the contest.

The decisive punch that sent the veteran to the canvas early in the round.

The result was a first-round knockout, adding another highlight to Smith’s tape and handing Grant a rare quick finish loss after years of gruelling contests.

Why this mattered

On paper, the bout looked like a classic “prospect vs. veteran” pairing: a young, highly regarded fighter matched with a durable, experienced opponent. But style and experience can neutralize hype — Grant’s reputation for forward pressure and his long UFC tenure meant Smith was not guaranteed a smooth path.

Prospect-vs-veteran matchups test a young fighter’s readiness for higher ranks.

Result: Elijah Smith def. Davey Grant — first-round KO

Elijah Smith def. Davey Grant — first-round KO Method & Time: Punches, early in round one

Punches, early in round one Smith’s record: 11-1 overall, 4-0 in the Octagon

11-1 overall, Grant’s resume: 13-year UFC veteran with notable wins and six post-fight bonuses

Smith’s run in the UFC has followed a similar theme: a string of tests against experienced opponents rather than a soft buildup. Before facing Grant, he had already gone through veterans such as Vince Morales, Toshiomi Kazama and Su Young You, emerging each time with a meaningful result — decisions, highlight finishes and a submission among them.

What this result means for Smith and the division

Clinching a highlight KO against a well-known rival does more than pad a record. It forces matchmakers to reassess where Smith belongs on the card and against whom he should be matched next. With his unbeaten UFC slate intact, he will likely be considered for faster elevation toward ranked competition.

The bantamweight class remains one of MMA’s deepest divisions; standing out requires consistent, high-quality wins. Smith’s latest victory bolsters his case, but how he fares against top-15 opponents will determine whether this finish was a breakthrough or simply another impressive notch on a promising resume.

For Grant, the loss is a reminder of the thin margins at the highest level. His toughness and pedigree are intact, but a convincing rebuttal in a future outing will be necessary to shake off a stoppage like this.

Expect Smith’s team and the UFC to consider tougher tests sooner rather than later — the question now is whether he can sustain this level against the division’s established names.