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The Foot Creek Fire has burned 532 acres in the Bighorn National Forest, about 12 miles west of Buffalo, Wyoming, and is 41% contained. Fire crews have built a suppression line around it, but planned burnout operations are intended to remove unburned fuel near the line and strengthen containment.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire was caused by people. Drones are being used to support the burnout work and map the incident, while crews continue to protect nearby homes.

Smoke and evacuation status

Smoke from the planned operations may be visible, and drivers on nearby highways could encounter reduced visibility. Motorists may need to slow down for safety.

Drivers near the fire may encounter smoke and reduced visibility.

Fire engines remained in the area overnight to protect structures, and crews are continuing mop-up work near some buildings. Residents near the fire remain at the “SET” evacuation status.

Dry weather could raise fire concerns

Fire activity was minimal overnight, according to the Forest Service. Dry conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with more critical fire conditions possible Sunday.

Officials say the response is focused on public and firefighter safety, protecting structures and keeping the fire as small as possible under a full-suppression strategy.