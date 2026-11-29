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Law enforcement agencies in Laramie County reported arrests spanning Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2026, with entries ranging from alleged impaired driving and domestic battery to warrants and probation violations. The records list suspected offenses or recommended charges; an arrest is not a determination of guilt.
The logs are not a complete account of arrests during the period. They exclude juvenile cases, people facing recommended charges of a sexual nature, and some people released on bond or bail before authorities published their information.
Oct. 30–Nov. 2, 2026
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Laramie County arrest report: See the latest bookings from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2026
- Ryan Krisch — DUI; drive within single lane
- Justin Lee Mallo — Domestic assault
- Austin Lawrence Mapp — Assault: battery
- Alena Rene McHodgkins — Failure to appear
- Darren Medley — Public intoxication
- Keyan Shay Mefford-Owens — Violating protection order
- Santana Gage Mendoza — City court order
- Cory Lynn Parramore — Court order
- Adrian H. Rios Bravo — Taillights required; expired or improper registration; driving road laned for traffic; suspended driver’s license; no liability insurance
- Kamrin Collins Rivera — Warrant
- Chad Whitley Spencer — Public intoxication; interfering/obstructing; throwing stone/missile; disturbing the peace; disturbing property
- Jesicha Mae Angie Strickland — Failure to appear
- Michael Kane Toon — Public intoxication; open container; possession/use of drugs: controlled substance
- Darren James Weber — Failure to comply
- Antonio Agustin Vazquez Alcala — Pedestrian under the influence; criminal trespass: communication
- Codie Christa Marie Whiteley — Failure to comply
- Madelyn Rose Allen — Interference with a peace officer: no injury; powdery substance; failure to appear
- Gilbert Michael Brannum — DUI; speeding
- Jamison Evan Briggs — Public intoxication
- Erving Bujanda — Failure to pay
- Savanna Marie Christopher — Possession of methamphetamine-type drug: felony; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance: pill or capsule; destruction of property: less than $1,000
- Jordanne Daniel Cole — Failure to appear; possession/use of drugs: amphetamine-type
- Jacob Ray Conklin — DUI
- Claudia Galvan — Child endangerment: meth waste x2
- Desa Rae Isabel Garcia — Failure to appear
- Richard James Garza — Unlawful use of 911 emergency reporting system; false report of crime
- Carlos Lamont Givhan — Public intoxication
- Latrell Desmond Grayson — Reckless endangerment: conduct; possession of open container
- Shannon Maurice Griggs — DUI; failure to maintain lane
- David Michael Grizzel — Assault: battery
- Michael Hunnicutt — Domestic battery
- Kevin Joseph Jones — Public intoxication
- Melissa Kelley — Domestic battery
Nov. 2–3, 2026
- Patience McNelly Foight — Domestic battery; interference with a peace officer: no injury; DUI with a child passenger; DUI
- Kyrin Tober Arthur — Burglary; interference with a peace officer: no injury
- Chaundra Rene Barkell — Aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault on a peace officer; interference with a peace officer: no injury; DUI: combo; yield when entering or crossing roadway; impeding; NCIC hold
- Timothy Shane Pittman — Court order
- Nancy Lee Jones — Parole/probation violator arrest without warrant
- Jason Ryan Vargas — Conspiracy; theft: greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from building x6; felon in possession of a weapon x6
- Brett Michael Lieurance — Probation violation: misdemeanor x2
- Damien Robert Quintana — Fleeing/eluding; interference with a peace officer: no injury
- Jeremiah Joseph Walthers — Wyoming warrant: misdemeanor
- Anthony David Christensen — Failure to appear
Nov. 3–4, 2026
- Daniel Ray Bunn — Failure to appear
- Danielle Pry Delatorre — Failure to appear
- Mario John Gardea — Destruction of property: greater than $1,000
- Joe Benjamin Jaure — Failure to appear
- Phillip Ray Krei — Domestic battery
- Ariana Renae Martinez — Probation violation: misdemeanor; failure to appear
- Benjamin William Miller — Refusing to obey
- Whitney Mary Welfl — Domestic battery