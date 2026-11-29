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Law enforcement agencies in Laramie County reported arrests spanning Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2026, with entries ranging from alleged impaired driving and domestic battery to warrants and probation violations. The records list suspected offenses or recommended charges; an arrest is not a determination of guilt.

The logs are not a complete account of arrests during the period. They exclude juvenile cases, people facing recommended charges of a sexual nature, and some people released on bond or bail before authorities published their information.

Oct. 30–Nov. 2, 2026

Ryan Krisch — DUI; drive within single lane

Justin Lee Mallo — Domestic assault

Austin Lawrence Mapp — Assault: battery

Alena Rene McHodgkins — Failure to appear

Darren Medley — Public intoxication

Keyan Shay Mefford-Owens — Violating protection order

Santana Gage Mendoza — City court order

Cory Lynn Parramore — Court order

Adrian H. Rios Bravo — Taillights required; expired or improper registration; driving road laned for traffic; suspended driver’s license; no liability insurance

Kamrin Collins Rivera — Warrant

Chad Whitley Spencer — Public intoxication; interfering/obstructing; throwing stone/missile; disturbing the peace; disturbing property

Jesicha Mae Angie Strickland — Failure to appear

Michael Kane Toon — Public intoxication; open container; possession/use of drugs: controlled substance

Darren James Weber — Failure to comply

Antonio Agustin Vazquez Alcala — Pedestrian under the influence; criminal trespass: communication

Codie Christa Marie Whiteley — Failure to comply

Madelyn Rose Allen — Interference with a peace officer: no injury; powdery substance; failure to appear

Gilbert Michael Brannum — DUI; speeding

Jamison Evan Briggs — Public intoxication

Erving Bujanda — Failure to pay

Savanna Marie Christopher — Possession of methamphetamine-type drug: felony; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance: pill or capsule; destruction of property: less than $1,000

Jordanne Daniel Cole — Failure to appear; possession/use of drugs: amphetamine-type

Jacob Ray Conklin — DUI

Claudia Galvan — Child endangerment: meth waste x2

Desa Rae Isabel Garcia — Failure to appear

Richard James Garza — Unlawful use of 911 emergency reporting system; false report of crime

Carlos Lamont Givhan — Public intoxication

Latrell Desmond Grayson — Reckless endangerment: conduct; possession of open container

Shannon Maurice Griggs — DUI; failure to maintain lane

David Michael Grizzel — Assault: battery

Michael Hunnicutt — Domestic battery

Kevin Joseph Jones — Public intoxication

Melissa Kelley — Domestic battery

Nov. 2–3, 2026

Patience McNelly Foight — Domestic battery; interference with a peace officer: no injury; DUI with a child passenger; DUI

Kyrin Tober Arthur — Burglary; interference with a peace officer: no injury

Chaundra Rene Barkell — Aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault on a peace officer; interference with a peace officer: no injury; DUI: combo; yield when entering or crossing roadway; impeding; NCIC hold

Timothy Shane Pittman — Court order

Nancy Lee Jones — Parole/probation violator arrest without warrant

Jason Ryan Vargas — Conspiracy; theft: greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from building x6; felon in possession of a weapon x6

Brett Michael Lieurance — Probation violation: misdemeanor x2

Damien Robert Quintana — Fleeing/eluding; interference with a peace officer: no injury

Jeremiah Joseph Walthers — Wyoming warrant: misdemeanor

Anthony David Christensen — Failure to appear

Nov. 3–4, 2026