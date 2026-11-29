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The College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings have put the weight of the SEC schedule under scrutiny. Every conference team with a winning record made the top 25, including two with three losses, raising questions about how consistently the committee is weighing defeats against marquee wins.

Oregon is the only other three-loss team in the initial rankings. With schedules varying widely even within one conference, including teams with that many losses so early in the season risks rewarding reputation as much as results.

Alabama’s ranking draws particular attention

Alabama sits fifth despite having lost twice. Its win over Kentucky is among its strongest results, but the ranking places the Crimson Tide eight spots ahead of Tennessee, three ahead of unbeaten UCLA, and above two-loss Ohio State and Texas.

Those comparisons highlight the committee’s challenge: a strong win should count, but so should losses. UCLA has one fewer ranked win than Alabama and two fewer defeats, though its schedule has not produced the same list of high-profile victories.

Alabama: Two losses, with a notable win over Kentucky.

Two losses, with a notable win over Kentucky. UCLA: Undefeated, but with fewer ranked wins than Alabama.

Undefeated, but with fewer ranked wins than Alabama. Ohio State and Texas: Two losses apiece, yet ranked below Alabama despite having stronger wins, according to the comparison.

The rankings also reflect how conference strength can shape the value assigned to individual results. A win over Mississippi State appears to have helped Alabama’s case, even though Mississippi State has struggled defensively. In a league as closely watched as the SEC, victories over conference opponents may carry extra weight—whether or not the opponent is among the country’s strongest teams.

How much should a loss cost?

The broader concern is that SEC defeats may be treated as evidence of a demanding schedule, while losses elsewhere count more heavily against a team. If that approach holds, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss could each absorb a third loss and remain in playoff contention.

That possibility matters because Texas missed the playoff last season with three defeats. The committee’s early rankings do not guarantee how it will judge teams at the end of the year, but they suggest that conference reputation and signature wins could keep some three-loss programs in the conversation.