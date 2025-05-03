Apple is Next in the Attack on Tech Titans

In the wake of the landmark Google vs. U.S. Department of Justice case, Apple has found itself in the spotlight with a significant ruling of its own. A federal judge has decreed that Apple can no longer impose a hefty 27% commission on sales from apps that direct users to websites outside the Apple App Store.

This legal battle has been brewing for quite some time, and the drama is far from over. Although Apple has agreed to abide by the court’s decision for now, they are gearing up for an appeal. This seemingly small reduction in fees might appear trivial, but it has a substantial impact on Apple’s revenue. On the flip side, this ruling is a win for consumers, who will save money on their purchases.

When it came to Google's case, we asked Wyoming businesses which side they believed is in the right. In that case, Wyoming ruled against the tech giant. We're seeing many cases against large tech companies going to court lately; and this is the latest ruling of many that will set important precedents in the business community.