Expanding Opportunities for Non-Traditional Education

Apprenticeships and vocational programs offer an alternative path to success in the U.S., providing hands-on training and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. These programs empower individuals and build high-performing talent pipelines, leading to powerful economic growth for our region.

Our thought bubble: Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are game-changers! These programs give students the practical skills needed to succeed and unleash their inner entrepreneur. With these programs, students can confidently run their own businesses and adapt to changing circumstances.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber works with education partners to support students in completing industry recognized credentials. To successfully build the workforce of the future, we must constantly innovate and invest in the economy’s most important resource — human capital.