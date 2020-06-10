This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Dr. Heather Smith

Dr. Heather Smith is a wife, mother, chiropractor, speaker, entrepreneur, and wellness expert.

Dr. Heather Smith and her husband Dr. Marley Smith started Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic in October 2012 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Their mission is to educate, empower, and adjust as many families as possible on their journeys toward health and true wellness. Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic received the Small Business of the Year Award and the Business Beautification Award in 2019. The Smiths have two daughters, Nora and Quinn. Dr. Heather Smith recounts the public challenges she faced during what should have been a joyous time of opening Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic in its current location.

LIVIN WELL CHIROPRACTIC

We could have curled up in a hole. We could have hid. We could have just given up on our dream and stayed at our old location but instead we blasted through it. We are serving at a magnitude now that I thought was going to take us three to five years to reach. -Dr. Heather Smith

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

THIS IS ME LISTEN NOW

Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.