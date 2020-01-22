This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Molly Palmer

Molly is a Cheyenne native who graduated from LCCC.

She is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in organizational leadership from CSU-Global. Molly and her husband enjoy spending time with family, friends, and most importantly their dog Luna. They both say Wyoming will always be their home. As a Healthcare Engagement Manager for the National MS Society, Molly works to empower people affected by Multiple Sclerosis across Wyoming and Colorado working directly with Healthcare Providers. She is extremely passionate about the work she does because she personally lives with MS and believes she is making a difference by connecting with others, while sharing a bit of humor and humility along the way.

There is no reason in today’s world you can’t do everything you ever wanted to do. -Molly Palmer

MEET MOLLY

This is episode sponsored by Chella Bella Salon in Cheyenne, WY.

